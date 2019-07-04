Spicejet aircraft still stuck at Mumbai airport, hurts air ops

A SpiceJet aircraft stuck at the end of Mumbai’s main runway since Tuesday has led to diversions and cancellations of dozens of flights, and forced airlines to deploy smaller jets to function on the smaller runway.

The Problem

SpiceJet-operated Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway, broke its nose wheel and has been stranded for two days at the end of the main runway.

The Workaround

Flight operations have now been shifted to the shorter second runway, which has restricted the ability of planes to take off with a heavy load and for larger aircraft to make a landing.

The Consequence

■ According to officials, 75 flights were cancelled on Wednesday as the airport operated at a reduced capacity.

■ Long flights, such as Air India’s Mumbai-Newark service, have had to stop at nearby airports to refuel since they were not able to take off with full tanks.

■ Some airlines were also deploying smaller aircraft, which required them to split bookings. GoAir, for instance, said it was offering some customers an alternate flight within next 24 hours

■ On Tuesday, several flights were also diverted. At least 12 were rerouted to Bengaluru on July 2.

The Outlook

■ A team of engineers and technicians from Air India are working to remove the plane with the disabled aircraft recovery kit (DARK).

■ The main runway of the Mumbai airport is likely to remain closed for flight operations till Thursday.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:04 IST