SpiceJet staffer slaps CISF man on camera, airline alleges ‘sexual harassment'

A SpiceJet staff member was arrested on Thursday for slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during an argument over security screening. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral. SpiceJet female staffer slaps CISF man at Jaipur airport, booked

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was stopped by assistant sub-inspector Giriraj Prasad around 4 am for not having valid permission to use the “vehicle gate”. When asked to undergo screening at a different entrance, an argument ensued and she slapped the security personnel, said the police and CISF officials.

She has been charged under sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is currently under investigation.

However, SpiceJet defended its employee, claiming she was subjected to "sexual harassment".

SpiceJet staffer slaps CISF personnel | Video

What SpiceJet said about its employee slapping security personnel

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the staff member had a valid airport entry pass, and was subjected to inappropriate language by the CISF officer, including an unwelcome advance. SpiceJet is taking legal action against the CISF personnel for "sexual harassment".

"Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home," SpiceJet said.

"SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the airline added.

What did CISF say about the incident?

A senior CISF official said that the female SpiceJet employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at a nearby entrance for airline crew at Jaipur airport. However, no female CISF personnel were available at the time. Then the female employee "got agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel," he said.

"A case has been registered against her and she has been arrested," the officer added.