SpiceJet responds after DGCA cuts airline's flight operations by 50%

Soon after aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday clipped the wings on SpiceJet by restricting its operations to a maximum of 50 per cent for the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks, the airlines responded saying that there will “absolutely be no impact” on their flight services because of the order.

In a statement, SpiceJet said it has received the DGCA's order and will act “as per directions of the regulator”. “Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations,” the airlines said.

SpiceJet further stated, as a mark of reassurance to its passengers and travel partners, that its flights will operate according to the schedule in the coming days and weeks. The statement informed that there will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of the aviation watchdog's latest order.

“DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator,” the statement by the airlines read.

In its order, the DGCA said that the order was issued in view of various spot checks, inspections and SpiceJet's reply to the show cause notice against it in order to have “continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service”.

The aviation body had issued a show cause notice to the airlines on July 6 after SpiceJet flights were involved in at least eight technical malfunction incidents starting June 19.

On July 5, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, en route to China's Chongqing returned to Kolkata after the pilots realised soon after take-off that its weather radar was not working. On the same day, a Delhi-Dubai flight of airline was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi owing to a malfunctioning fuel indicator, while another Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in the Maharashtra capital after cracks occurred on the windshield mid-air.

In another incident on July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at an altitude of nearly 5,000 feet. On June 19, the engine of a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight caught fire soon after take-off from the Patna airport as it malfunctioned due to a bird hit. The plane made an emergency landing minutes after the fire incident.

After issuing the show-cause notice, the DGCA began conducting spot checks on SpiceJet planes on July 9, and it concluded on July 13.

(With PTI inputs)

