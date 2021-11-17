SpiceJet-Boeing pact for re-induction of ‘efficient’ 737 MAX aircraft

SpiceJet has signed an agreement with Boeing to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and to allow the induction of efficient and younger planes into the airline’s fleet.

“SpiceJet is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. “This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into SpiceJet’s fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft.”

India lifted the ban on 737 MAX aircraft in August and allowed them to fly again in the country after hardware and software modifications to ensure safety. None of SpiceJet’s 13 737 Max planes resumed flying.

All operations of 737 Max were banned in the country in March 2019 after two crashes involving them in five months. In October 2018, a 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta in Indonesia. Another 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia in March 2019. Overall, 346 people lost their lives in the crashes..

.