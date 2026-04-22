Spiked drink, wifi cut: US woman ‘raped’ at Karnataka homestay, case reaches MEA | Shocking details

An American national was allegedly raped at a homestay in a village of Karnataka's Kodagu district after being made to consume a laced drink, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

The incident allegedly took place at a homestay in Karnataka's Kodagu district(X/@HateDetectors)

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The victim, a Washington-based woman visiting India, was staying at a homestay in Kutta village, an earlier report quoted police sources as saying.

Shocking allegations

Police said that according the complaint, the accused, a resident of Jharkhand, allegedly sexually assaulted after giving her a drink laced with substances. Another person arrested in the case is the homestay owner who allegedly tried to suppress the incident.

“The victim has alleged that she was administered a drink mixed with intoxicants, following which she was assaulted. Based on her complaint and supporting evidence, we have registered a case and taken the accused into custody,” the earlier HT report quoted police officer involved in the investigation as saying.

Police said the owner allegedly disconnected the victim’s WiFi access for three days, restricting her from contacting anyone or seeking help. “Prima facie, there is evidence to suggest that the homestay owner tried to restrict the victim’s communication. His role is under investigation, and he has also been arrested,” the officer added.

US officials reach out to India, MEA steps in

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{{^usCountry}} The victim managed to leave the homestay after three days, informing the owner that she was heading to Mysuru, police said, adding that she then contacted authorities in the United States, following which American officials reached out to Indian police via email. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim managed to leave the homestay after three days, informing the owner that she was heading to Mysuru, police said, adding that she then contacted authorities in the United States, following which American officials reached out to Indian police via email. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both the accused and the homestay owner have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3 by a local court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the accused and the homestay owner have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3 by a local court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Acting on communication from US embassy authorities, we initiated formal proceedings. The case was registered promptly, and investigation teams were deployed,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Acting on communication from US embassy authorities, we initiated formal proceedings. The case was registered promptly, and investigation teams were deployed,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident also reached the ministry of external affairs, with officials from Delhi and Chennai contacted police to review the situation and coordinate further action. The district administration has so far refrained from providing detailed public statements, citing the sensitivity of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident also reached the ministry of external affairs, with officials from Delhi and Chennai contacted police to review the situation and coordinate further action. The district administration has so far refrained from providing detailed public statements, citing the sensitivity of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officers said further investigation is underway, including forensic examination and collection of digital evidence. They said a thorough and impartial probe will be ensured and all angles, including possible complicity, are being examined.

On the alleged crime, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the police arrested the accused as soon as the matter came to light, according to ANI news agency.

Further action will be taken as per law, he said, adding that such incidents do not send a good message about the state or society.

"Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved... It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police got information, they secured them and obtained details...," he said.

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