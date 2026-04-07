Parameshwara backs Siddaramaiah on population-based delimitation

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said population alone should not determine the redrawing of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, warning that such an approach could disadvantage states that have stabilised population growth. G Parameshwara (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters, he pointed to Karnataka’s likely share in a future delimitation exercise, suggesting the state could end up with fewer Lok Sabha seats compared to northern states where population growth has been higher.

“North India has a higher population, and that is why we are getting fewer seats. It is our concern that this should not happen,” he said, adding that relying solely on population as a benchmark would not reflect the efforts of southern states in implementing family planning measures.

Backing chief minister Siddaramaiah’s position, Parameshwara said: “CM Siddaramaiah has urged that population should not be used as a criterion. In South India, we have effectively implemented family planning, which has reduced our population. This should not become a disadvantage. His statement is correct,” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed debate over delimitation, which is expected after the current freeze on Lok Sabha seat allocation, in place since the 1970s, is lifted following the next Census. The freeze had ensured that states with slower population growth did not lose representation, but a fresh exercise could alter that balance.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah had questioned the Centre’s approach and the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the issue, suggesting the discussion carried political undertones.

“I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally opening his mouth on the proposed delimitation exercise. This sudden concern for ‘reassuring’ southern states appears less like statesmanship and more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He stressed that the debate was not about increasing the total number of seats, but about how they would be distributed. “Let us be clear: the issue has never been about whether the number of Lok Sabha seats of southern states increases. The concern is about how they increase -- and who benefits disproportionately,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also outlined possible shifts under a population-based model, indicating that northern states could see larger gains. Uttar Pradesh could rise from 80 to 120 seats, Maharashtra from 48 to 72, and Bihar from 40 to 60, while Karnataka’s representation might increase more modestly from 28 to 42 seats.

Addressing a rally in Kerala’s Thiruvalla on Saturday, the PM had promised that the number of constituencies in state assemblies or Lok Sabha will not go down in Southern states

“In states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh etc, which have done well in tackling population rise, we ensure that the number of Lok Sabha seats will not be reduced. The seats reserved for women would be additional seats. We have called the Congress leaders for a meeting on this and we hope that they will listen to us,” he had said.

Separately, Parameshwara addressed the ongoing debate over language policy in schools, including opposition to making Hindi compulsory for Class 10 examinations. He said resistance to Hindi imposition has a long history in the region.

“Even during my student days, we were made to raise slogans like ‘Down with Hindi’. This confusion has continued since then,” he said, adding that the issue required a balanced resolution that ensures space for regional languages.

On the political front, Parameshwara expressed confidence ahead of upcoming by-elections to two assembly constituencies, citing support for the government’s welfare programmes.

“Since these are by-elections, the government’s social justice programmes implemented over the last three years will yield results,” he said.

He also responded to questions on internal reservation among scheduled castes, saying his earlier remarks were aimed at highlighting inconsistencies in decisions taken by the previous government.

“Who created confusion regarding internal reservation? My statement was made in that context. The Sadashiva Commission report was rejected, and later percentages were added before sending it to Delhi. On what basis were those percentages fixed? My statement was made in response to the confusion created by the BJP,” he said.

“Have we ever stated that we will withdraw or not implement internal reservation? We have always maintained that we are committed to implementing it,” added the state home minister.