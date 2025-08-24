Sri Lanka's ex-president Ranil Wickremesinghe hospitalised a day after arrest

Sri Lanka's jailed former president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was hospitalised on Saturday, local media reported, a day after his arrest on allegations that he misused public funds while in office. Sri Lanka's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is escorted by prison and police officials as he leaves the Magistrate’s Court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 22, 2025.(REUTERS)

Wickremesinghe, 76, who led the South Asian island nation during a devastating economic crisis, was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, police said.

The next day he was taken to the emergency care unit at Colombo National Hospital with complications from dehydration, diabetes and high blood pressure, the hospital director, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, told reporters. Wickremesinghe was later transferred to the intensive care unit where his condition was stable, Bellana was quoted as saying.

Wickremesinghe's office and the hospital did not immediately respond on Sunday to emailed requests from Reuters for comment on his hospitalisation.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister who lost the presidency last year, had been investigated over a visit he made to Britain to attend a special graduation lunch to celebrate his wife's honorary professorship at a university there, local media reported.

On Saturday, his office did not respond to a request for comment on his arrest. An ally from his United National Party said Wickremesinghe was innocent and suggested the case was politically motivated.