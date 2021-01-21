Srinagar temperature dips to -7 degrees C, city witnesses another cold night

Night temperature in Srinagar again plunged to minus 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday as the city witnessed another cold night. Weather department officials said that this was due to the north westerly cold winds and clear sky. On Wednesday, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -6.4 degrees C.

Since the last one week, the Valley is gripped by the cold wave as the night temperature has been hovering around minus 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell in Kashmir later this week, which could end the current spell of cold wave and disrupt air and surface traffic. Officials said it could last for five days.

Regional MeT director, Sonum Lotus said the intensity of the new Western Disturbance would be less, compared to the previous spells as there is less or no moisture emanating from the Arbain Sea. "The fresh spell will bring rain and snow in the region for three to four days with main activity on January 24. There after weather will be remain dry for four to five days."

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 7.8 degrees C, while the temperature went to -9.3 degrees C in the tourist resort of Pahalgam. Winter capital Jammu recorded 2.1 degrees C night temperature.

Meanwhile, divisional administration has said they are ready to face any challenge and prepared for fresh snowfall, predicted for later this week.