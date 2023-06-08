Srinagar sets up first public WiFi zone; to get smart poles with WiFi hubs

Srinagar: HT Image

Following the success of its first public WiFi zone at the popular Zero Bridge across the Jhelum river, Srinagar will now get about 50 more smart electricity poles, officials said.

The WiFi hub was created about a month and a half ago under the Smart City Mission projects.

“We already get a huge response from this small area at Zero Bridge that was created as a pilot. Everyday there are about 4,000 exclusive latches to this network,” said Iftikhar Kakroo, chief engineer, Srinagar Smart City Ltd. “As of now, it has first 30 minutes of free WiFi, after which it is chargeable with a nominal amount.”

The WiFi hubs will be created using electric poles that will be controlled by the Integrated Command and Control Centre. These poles will have LED street lights, solar charging panels, CCTV cameras for surveillance and environment sensors for the display of pollution levels, as well as weather monitoring.

“Every smart pole can create a WiFi zone through one or more access points in the mesh, depending on the area for which we want the WiFi coverage. We had initially planned 20 such smart poles and had opened tenders. However, since a firm could not be selected and we got a great response from the pilot at Zero Bridge, we are now planning to have 50 such smart poles and will open the tenders this month itself,” said Kakroo.

The poles will also have electric vehicle charging points so that cars on parking bays can use them. Additionally, the poles will have a 1x1.5 metre advertisement display panel to generate revenue for the vendor. These will also have a panic button and public announcement system.

“The Smart City projects aim to create or reclaim neglected public spaces for the benefit of the people. The WiFi hub at Zero Bridge is a great example of not just how a beautiful area that had been lying in shambles has been made into a safe, beautiful and buzzing public area for people, but also how smart technology has been integrated for additional benefits to people. Such projects are magnets that bring people together,” said Rajeev Jain, additional director general, media, ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The Zero Bridge across the Jhelum is a historic spot and the starting point to measure distances to all other areas of the city by the locals. The dilapidated bridge was hardly used and has been reclaimed recently under the Smart City projects that have taken up riverfront development as one of its big projects.

The banks of Jhelum have been envisioned as a continuous walking and cycling space with linear parks, creating a gathering place in the heart of the city. The 8km walking and cycling space across the river with green parks also has food kiosks, sitting space and place for numerous other activities.

