SRK's manager will be summoned again, say Mumbai Police as Pooja Dadlani skips questioning

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said it will again summon Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case as Pooja has skipped the interrogation citing health reasons. SRK's manager who was often spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office when Aryan Khan was in jail is significant for the investigation. "Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we will summon her again for questioning," the Mumbai Police said.

This is the special investigation team of the Mumbai Police conducting a parallel probe into the extortion allegations against the NCB team in teh Aryan Khan case. The SIT has also sought the CCTV footage of NCB's South Mumbai offices, reports said.

According to various conflicting accounts given by Prabhakar Sail, Sam D'Souza, names which have surfaced in the past few days in connection with the Aryan Khan case, the extortion demand was made to SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani. Sam D'Souza claimed Pooja Dadlani even paid ₹50 lakh to KP Gosavi as she was promised that Gosavi could ensure Aryan Khan's release from NCB detention, before he was arrested on October 3. D'Souza claimed he returned the money to Pooja Dadlani after Aryan was arrested.

While the drugs case is now under an SIT of the NCB, the Mumbai Police are looking into the extortion angle raised by Prabhakar Sail, a former aide of KP Gosavi. Sail claimed he overheard a conversation between Gosavi and D'Souza about a payoff of ₹18 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to secure Aryan Khan's release.

Meanwhile, police claimed they have checked the CCTV footage of the Lower Parel area where Pooja Dadlani reportedly met Gosavi and D'Souza and found that Pooja's car was in that area. The Delhi team of the NCB is also looking into the pay-off allegation. On Monday, the team visited the spot outside the Indiana Hotel where Pooja apparently met Gosavi.

The NCB special investigation team had summoned Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar; all three were arrested in the case and are now out on bail. While Arbaaz and Achit have met the NCB SIT, Aryan Khan cited health reasons and has skipped the first summons.

