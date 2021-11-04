CCTV footage confirms SRK's manager visited Lower Parel after Aryan was detained: Reports

A CCTV footage of Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani at Lower Parel has been found by the special investigation team probing the allegation of extortion in connection with the cruise drugs case, reports said. KP Gosavi's former aide Prabhakar Sail claimed that Gosavi and Sam D'Souza met SRK's manager Pooja in that area and there was allegedly a deal of ₹18 crore. Sam D'Souza, meanwhile, claimed he was not part of the deal, but ₹50 lakh was taken from Pooja Dadlani which was returned to her after Aryan Khan was arrested.

Reports also claimed that police may register a case against Gosavi, who is in the custody of Pune Police till November 5 in an old fraud case.

The drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested took a surprising turn with Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, alleged that Sameer Wankhede made him sign blank papers. In his complaint, he mentioned that he overheard a conversation between KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail where he heard the amount ₹18 crore which was supposed to be demanded from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for the release of his son. Sail also claimed that he heard Gosavi as saying that Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede would be a party to receive a portion of that amount.

While these allegations are being investigated, a new claim has been made by Sam D'Souza who said Pooja Dadlani paid ₹50 lakh to Gosavi as Gosavi told SRK's manager that he could help Aryan release as no drugs were found on him. This took place between October 2 and October 3, when Aryan Khan was detained in the NCB raid of the cruise but was not arrested. On October 3, Aryan was arrested. After spending 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Rod jail, he was finally released from the jail on bail on October 30.