Govt approves decision to conduct SSC MTS, CHSLE exams in 13 regional languages

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) on Tuesday approved the decision to conduct the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022 and CHSLE Examination, 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. SSC MTS exam is a non-technical examination conducted by theStaff Selection Commission. (Representative file image)

In an official statement, the department said the question paper will also be set in the 13 regional languages of Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani.

“There had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things (review of scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission). The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects,” the personnel, public grievances & pensions ministry stated.

Union minister for state for personnel, public grievances and pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh called the decision historic and added that it was taken at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to the participation of local youth and encourage regional languages.

MoS Singh further claimed that the ministry was making attempts to eventually incorporate all of the languages listed in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule and said the action will satisfy the long-standing requests of candidates from many states, particularly from south India, for the exams that were previously held in English and Hindi.

SSC MTS exam is a non-technical examination conducted by SSC to conduct recruitment of personnel in General Group-C Central Service non-ministerial and non-gazetted posts in various departments, ministries, and offices of the Government of India including Peon, Gardner, Daftary, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar, Safaiwala, among others.

On Saturday, the union home affairs ministry (MHA) had decided that the examination for recruitment of Constables (General Duty) in the central armed police forces (CAPF) or central paramilitary forces will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.