SSC Constable GD Exam 2023: MHA approves conduct of exam in 13 regional languages

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2023 12:40 PM IST

SSC Constable GD Exam 2023 will be conducted in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi from January 1, 2024 onwards.

The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani along with Hindi and English languages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

Earlier, the SSC Constable GD exam was conducted in English and Hindi only across the country. With this decision to include 13 regional languages, the local candidates will be able participate in the examination in their mother tongue.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
