SSC Results 2019: Pass percentage drops for Pune region

The secondary school certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination result was declared on Saturday. The results declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) saw a 9.6 per cent dip in passing percentage as compared to last year.

The 2019 Pune region passing percentage is 82.48 per cent, as compared to 92.08 per cent recorded in 2018.

“Students have done well this year. However, the change in examination pattern and new syllabus have affected the passing percentage of Pune division. Girls have outdone the boys in passing percentage in Pune,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Out of the total 2,69,957 students who appeared for exams, 2,22,654 students cleared the exams.

Sanjay Shendge, principal, Seth Dagaduram Katariya high school, said, “The overall Pune division SSC results are satisfactory, but it could have been better. One of the reasons for the dip is passing percentage is that the students were not given internal marks for language papers. Hence, they had to write a 100 marks paper and secure 35 marks to pass. I think this is crucial for the below average students.”

In Pune region there are three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur — with Pune district having the highest number of passing percentage with 84.65 per cent followed by Solapur with 81.43 per cent and Ahmednagar 79.50 per cent.

Out of the total 3,443 schools in Pune division, 349 schools have got 100 per cent passing results and 11 schools recorded zero per cent passing results in the division.

“We have had an extremely good result with 100 per cent passing percentage, the highest being 89.60 per cent. The students have not been able to score in languages as they were not given any internal marks. However, the students have done well in Maths and Science,” said Harshad Nadhe , principal Parvati High School.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 01:53 IST