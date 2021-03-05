Home / India News / SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
india news

SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty

The chargesheet names 33 accused in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, news agency ANI reported.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which was probing a drug-related angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, files a lengthy chargesheet on Friday in front of a special NDPS court. The chargesheet names 33 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, and contains the statement of 200 witnesses, news agency ANI reported. The hard copy contains over 12,000 pages and the digital format is around 50,000 pages, the news agency said.

The chargesheet has gone beyond Sushant Singh Rajput's death and traced the trail of narcotics — its sourcing and then distribution — in Mumbai.

Going by the first arrest the agency made in September, NCB had six months' time to file the chargesheet. The case was registered in August after the Enforcement Directorate shared private WhatsApp chats between actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and some of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff.

All of them were accused by the agency of procuring and supplying drugs for the late actor.

In its six-month long probe, the agency conducted raids in several locations of Maharashtra and claimed to have busted some rackets actively operating in he city and allegedly inside Bollywood.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha

EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser

Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV

Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic

The agency recorded statements of actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal among others.

All these statements and other findings by the agency have been submitted to the court which will now be verified and then the accused will be asked to appear in the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP