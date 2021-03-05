Home / India News / SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
india news

SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused

The NCB began probing the angle last year on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving the alleged supply of drugs
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page charge sheet before a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the case related to the drugs angle to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The charge sheet names 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive producer of Dharma Productions.

The agency has listed statements of around 200 witnesses.

Also Read | Sushant’s sister Shweta says she’s ‘falling into an abyss’ waiting for closure

The NCB began probing the angle last year on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving the alleged supply of drugs.

ALSO WATCH | Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik at NCB office to mark attendance

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chaos on Pune-bound IndiGo flight after passenger claims of being Covid positive

Didn’t expect a bed of roses, but the armed forces groomed me: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar

Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah

Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study

﻿

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and some house staff of Rajput were among those arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput. Most of them are now out on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP