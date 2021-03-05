SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page charge sheet before a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the case related to the drugs angle to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The charge sheet names 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive producer of Dharma Productions.

The agency has listed statements of around 200 witnesses.

The NCB began probing the angle last year on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving the alleged supply of drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and some house staff of Rajput were among those arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput. Most of them are now out on bail.