Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Stage collapses at Congress torch rally in Chhattisgarh. Video

Stage collapses at Congress torch rally in Chhattisgarh. Video

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 03, 2023 11:52 AM IST

The 'Save Democracy Torch Rally' was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Devkinandan Chowk where the stage was set up.

The stage set up for a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP collapsed on Friday evening. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the party's state president Mohan Markam and other leaders, who were on the stage, falling down as the stage crashed. There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Screengrab from the video.(ANI)

The 'Save Democracy Torch Rally' was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Devkinandan Chowk where the stage was set up. As the march reached its destination in the evening, a large number of party workers climbed on the dais along with senior leaders leading to its collapse.

Meanwhile, several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met and chalk out their strategy on Monday, ahead of Gandhi's appeal against his conviction and jail term by a Surat court for his 'Modi surname' defamation case. The former Wayanad MP will file an appeal in the Sessions court in Surat.

Screengrab from the video.(ANI)

The defamation case was filed against Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

Gandhi also faces another defamation case filed by former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his 2019 remarks. A Patna court has reportedly directed the Congress leader to appear before it on April 12 in connection with the case.

Catch all the live updates of Rahul Gandhi's case

After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country. The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss of membership from the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Adani issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
congress rahul gandhi chattisgarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP