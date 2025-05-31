Stage set for Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, 108 contestants from around globe to compete today

The stage is set for the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, the organisers said in a statement on Friday. A banner for the Miss World pageant on display in Hyderabad on Friday. (Reuters)

After a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, as many as 108 contestants from around the world will compete for the crown of ‘Miss World’ in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity, the organisers added.

The grand finale will be hosted by Puerto Rican musician and model Stephanie del Valle Diaz (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachin Kumbhar. Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are slated to deliver captivating performances.

Renowned Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. He will also act as a judge. Another judge will be businesswoman and global ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose 2025 Sudha Reddy, who graciously hosted the “Beauty With a Purpose” event earlier.

“Also joining the judging panel is Dr Carina Tyrrell, Miss United Kingdom 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge. Julia Morley CBE, chairwoman of Miss World, will be heading the jury and announce the winner of the 72nd Miss World,” the statement said, adding that Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will be the special guest.

As per the Miss World Selection format, the 108 contestants will first be presented to the world, setting the stage for an exciting competition. From there, 10 semi-finalists from each continental region (Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania) will advance to the next level.

From 10 semi-finalists in each continent, the group will be narrowed down to a Top 5, then to Top 2, and finally to 4 continental winners, who will answer a final question before the new Miss World is elected.

The Grand Finale will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai, the statement added.