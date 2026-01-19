Stalin announces national literary awards from TN as response to Sahitya Akademi Awards delay

Tamil Nadu government will host the Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literary Award) annually to honour the finest literary works published in Indian languages, chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin announced on Sunday, adding that it is a response to political interventions by the BJP-led Union government in withholding the Sahitya Akademi Awards. Stalin accused the Union culture ministry of interfering in the national award. (PTI)

“Literature knows no boundaries. It is the bridges that connect us,” Stalin said at the valedictory function of the Chennai International Book Fair, organised by the Tamil Nadu government. “Due to political interventions by the Union government and short-sightedness, this year’s Sahitya Akademi Award has not been announced. As an appropriate response to this, national-level awards will be given from the Tamil Nadu government.”

Stalin accused the Union culture ministry of interfering in the national award. He warned that such political interference in art and literature proves dangerous. Several writers and representatives of literary bodies appealed to him for a counteraction plan.

Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, who won the Booker Prize for her novel Heart Lamp, attended the event on Sunday. “Our book festival has been enriched today by the woman writer from our Dravidian language family, who belongs to a minority community, opposes regressive attitudes,” Stalin said.

In the first phase, the award will go to authors of seven languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi. It carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh for each language. The government will constitute an independent committee to select winners for each language. “To ensure transparency and quality, a committee will be set up for each language with literary experts and other reputed members,” Stalin said.