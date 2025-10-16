Stalin blames Vijay’s late arrival for Karur stampede, spars with EPS

Chennai:Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin blamed actor-politician Vijay’s late arrival in Karur as the main cause for the stampede that killed 41 people last month taking the issue to the legislative assembly. Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs raise slogans wearing black armbands as they stage a walkout amid the ongoing session, at Fort St. George, in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Stalin did not take Vijay’s name directly but referred to him as the chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and accused the party cadre of being undisciplined. Vijay, arrived at 7 pm in Karur as opposed to noon that had been announced which led to overcrowding and a stampede on the night of September 27, Stalin alleged amid chaos as opposition MLAs sparred with him. But Stalin continued speaking saying that the Karur district administration had granted permission for the rally in Velusamypuram in Karur with 11 conditions after rejecting both locations suggested by TVK.

“Though the party sought permission for the meeting from 3pm to 10pm, the party announced on social media that the party leader (Vijay) would arrive seven hours earlier at 12pm. This caused people to gather early in the morning. However, the leader left Chennai at 8:40am, reached Trichy at 9:25 am, and arrived in Karur only at 7pm,” Stalin said. “This delay caused the crowd to swell.”

He criticised TVK for not making adequate arrangements for the crowd such as drinking water. Refuting claims of a lack of security arrangements by the police, Stalin stated that 517 officers from Karur district, including 3 additional police superintendents, 5 deputy superintendents, 18 inspectors, 75 assistant inspectors, and armed police, were deployed. Another 99 personnel from other districts were called in. This he said exceeded what is normally provided for other political parties at the same venue. Stalin mentioned that a roadshow conducted by opposition leader and AIADMK general Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at the same venue went smoothly, as participants behaved well. Vijay’s fans followed his campaign bus from a distance up to the venue, Stalin said. “When there is indiscipline, it is the party that suffers.” He added that police had instructed organizers to stop the bus 50 meters from the designated location. “But the organizers insisted on proceeding to the original venue,” Stalin said. “The crowd was uncontrollable. Several people fell and were trampled.”

EPS and Stalin trade barbs over tragedies

EPS blamed the DMK-led government for the tragedy. “Why did the government grant permission despite knowing the space was too small for the expected crowd?” EPS questioned. “Why was the post-mortem rushed at midnight? There’s a big doubt about a conspiracy.”

On allegations of how post mortems of 41 bodies were done in a speedy manner, Stalin said that due to inadequate refrigeration at Karur medical college hospital, the District Collector used his special powers to order autopsies that same night. The hospital staff began at 1:45am on September 28 and finished at 1:10 pm the same day. “The first victim affected by the crowd was admitted at 7:47pm, with more than 200 people brought in later for treatment,” Stalin added.

EPS and Stalin then sparred over visiting site of tragedies. “It’s his job,” EPS said when DMK MLA Durai Murugan said that Stalin was in Karur immediately after the tragedy. To this Stalin questioned why EPS hadn’t immediately gone to Thoothukudu back in 2018 when police killed 13 civilians who were peacefully protesting against a copper smelter plant. “By that logic, would you say the same for Thoothukudi when you were CM?” Stalin questioned.

EPS shot back, “Then why didn’t you visit Kallakurichi after the illicit liquor tragedy?” In June 2024, 60 people were killed after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Stalin responded that he had deputed his ministers to rush to the district.

Stalin reiterated that his government would come up with SoPs for political parties to hold public gatherings to avoid such tragedies. Stalin said that the DMK government will abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict after the top court transferred the probe from the Madras HC appointed SIT.