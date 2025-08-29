Stalin slams Shah, EPS as Tamil Nadu gets first rank for jobs

The DMK government on Wednesday quoted India’s Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023–24 where Tamil Nadu retained the No. 1 spot in industrial employment to say that it is the best rebuttal to the alleged politically motivated falsehood being spread by the opposition BJP and AIADMK combined. Tamil Nadu continues to be at the top spot in industrial employment, with 15.24% (that is 40,100 workers) of all factory workers in India, according to the Annual Survey of Industries 2023–24. (PTI)

“It’s a resounding response to (Union home minister) Amit Shah and (AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition) Edappadi Palaniswami who criticised DMK,” chief minister MK Stalin said. He said that the achievement was possible because of the projects that are in place to maintain law and order, to improve a business friendly environment, create infrastructure such as uninterrupted electricity and transportation facilities, and provide skills to the younger generation for their employability. “In this political frenzy, people will reject the slander with no substance hurled against the DMK,” Stalin said.

In the previous fiscal year too the state topped in the category with 15% followed by Maharashtra (12.8%) and Gujarat (12.6%), according to the ASI report of 2022-2023.

“This is the best rebuttal to the politically motivated falsehood being spread by the opposition and the questions raised by a few of them, not with our data, but with data from the Government of India,” said industries minister TRB Rajaa adding that his department’s focus has been on job creation besides investment promotion. “Tamil Nadu is the largest industrial workforce of India, not just the fastest growing economy.”

BJP’s former state president K Annamalai pointed out data from the ASI report from 2020-2021 to say that while the share of employment has grown by 1.2% in UP and 0.7% in Maharashtra, the employment remains the same in Tamil Nadu in 2023-24 as in 2020-21.

“What happened to the ₹6000 Crore investment from Dubai? Does the CM know Tamil Nadu’s standing in the investments received through the Industrial Entrepreneurship Memorandum in the last 4 years?” Annamalai asked. “This DMK government is focused on basking in the past glories and has lost the vision for the state’s future.”