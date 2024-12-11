Stalin to inaugurate Periyar memorial in Kerala today

Kochi: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin arrived in Kerala on Wednesday to take part in the valedictory function of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations and dedicate a memorial to Tamil social reformer EV Ramasamy Naicker. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at the Cochin International Airport, in Kochi, Wednesday. (PTI)

Stalin, who landed at the Cochin International Airport in the morning, proceeded to a resort in Kumarakom where he will be staying. He was accorded an official reception at the airport by Ernakulam Collector NSK Umesh and other top state officials.

“Arrived in Kerala, the land of vibrant culture, serene beauty and progressiveness, for the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations. Each time I come here, I am touched by the warm reception and genuine hospitality of our Dravidian siblings, it truly feels like home,” wrote Stalin in a social media post.

On Thursday, Stalin, in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will inaugurate the renovated memorial of Ramasamy Naicker, popularly known as Thanthai Periyar, who actively participated in the Vaikom Satyagraha in 1924-25. Vijayan will also address a public meeting at the Vaikom Kayalora beach ground where K Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, will be the chief guest. Ministers and officials from both states will take part in the public event.

The memorial, owned by the Tamil Nadu government in Vaikom town, has been renovated at a cost of ₹8.14 crore as part of the centenary celebrations. A modern two-storey structure has been built with the ground floor showcasing paintings and artefacts related to Periyar and the upper floor serving as a library cum administrative office. The museum is home to rare artefacts including the social reformer’s biography, history of the Dravidian movement and photographs with prominent leaders.

A majestic entrance gate has been built near the statue of Periyar and a park developed for children to play. The plan to renovate the memorial was approved by the Tamil Nadu CM during his last visit to the state in April last year for the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

The Vaikom Satyagraha, one of two mass movements in Kerala in the early 20th century, was organised under the leadership of the Congress party involving leading social reformers like Periyar and Sree Narayana Guru. It was aimed at the elimination of untouchability and freedom of movement in public spaces.

The satyagraha in Vaikom was against restrictions imposed by the upper castes, particularly Namboodiri Brahmins, on the access of roads in the vicinity of the famous Vaikom temple dedicated to Lord Shiva by the lower castes. Discriminatory boards, called ‘theendal palaka’, were set up at the entry of specific roads declaring that the ‘untouchables’ could not proceed beyond that point.

Gandhi visited Kerala in March 1925, and attended events in Aluva, Varkala, Sivagiri and thiruvananthapuram and held several dialogues with civic dignitaries, royal family members and Sree Narayana Guru.

On November 23, 1925, the satyagraha came to an end after 603 days after the government removed the discriminatory boards near the temple and granted movement of people irrespective of caste. The government had changed its stance seeing the immense public support for the agitation.

“The Vaikom satyagraha was not aimed at securing political rights, but rather at attaining the humanistic renaissance value of civil rights...the truth is that mental malady of untouchability was eradicated from positions of power,” Prof V Karthikeyan Nair wrote in a booklet of Kerala’s PR department.

Vaikom award for Kannada writer Devanura Mahadeva

Acclaimed Kannada writer and Dalit activist Devanura Mahadeva is the recipient of the 2024 Vaikom award for social justice, the Tamil Nadu government announced.

The award instituted in the memory of Periyar will be conferred on Mahadeva by MK Stalin at Vaikom, Kerala on Thursday as part of the centenary celebrations.

Mahadeva has been adjudged the recipient of the award for his remarkable contributions to literature, social justice and upliftment of marginalised communities, the state government said.

The award will carry a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a certificate and a medal.