Stalin's 5 announcements to mark 1 year as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday made five big announcements as the DMK government completes one year. Breakfast scheme for government school students for classes 1-5, schools of excellence, medical check-up of school students, PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas and the expansion of 'CM in your constituency scheme' were the five announcements the 69-year-old leader made in the state assembly, news agency ANI reported.

The ‘CM-in-your-constituency’ scheme is a public grievance redressal scheme that will now be expanded across all the constituencies of the southern state.

