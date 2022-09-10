Home / India News / Stalker arrested for killing 19-year-old woman in T’gana

Stalker arrested for killing 19-year-old woman in T’gana

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST

On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motor bike to his village Manajipet

According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area. (HT Archives)
According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a 19-year-old woman to death and burying her body, after she rejected his marriage proposal in Telangana’s Wanaparthi district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Manajipet village of Khilla Ghanapur block on September 5, but came to light on Thursday following the arrest of the accused Bathini Srisailam.

According to Khilla Ghanapur sub-inspector of police Venkateshwar Goud, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area.

“She had rejected his advances and informed her parents about him. The parents had warned him a few times, but he continued to stalk her,” the SI said.

On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motor bike to his village Manajipet.

“On reaching the village, Srisailam asked her to marry him, but she refused. This led to an argument between the two and Srisailam, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death using her dupatta,” Goud said.

Later, he took her body to an isolated place near Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project canal and buried there with the help of his friend Shiva.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint to the Katedan police, who registered a missing person case.

Based on the inputs given by them, they informed the Khila Ghanpur police, who took Srisalam into custody a couple of days later for questioning.

“On Thursday, he confessed his crime and based on the information given by him, we recovered the body near his village,” the SI said.

The police booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and handed over the case to Katedan police. The body of the victim was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out