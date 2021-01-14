Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh

A stalker allegedly shot dead a woman and then himself in Raisen district, 45 km east of Bhopal on Thursday, police said.





The 26-year-old man from Shamshabad in Vidisha district and the 24-year-old woman from Tejpur village of Raisen district were rushed to a district hospital where they were declared brought dead, said Monica Shukla, superintendent of police (SP), Raisen.





“The woman’s family members told police that the man had been pressuring her for marriage for the past few months. The accused came to Tejpur on Thursday morning again to ask her for marriage. When the woman refused again, he shot her in her chest with a country made pistol. Later, he shot himself. Villagers rushed to the spot and found both of them in a pool of blood at a spot away from the woman’s house,” Shukla said.





The villagers informed the family members who then called the police and took them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.





Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, said the SP.