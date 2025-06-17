Stall in monsoon hampers sowing in some regions, worrying farmers

A stall in the monsoon, the lifeblood of the world’s fourth-largest economy, has hampered sowing in some regions, worrying farmers awaiting a revival, as official rainfall data between June 1 and 16 showed a shortfall of nearly a quarter per cent. The rains are critical for the country’s agriculture, which accounts for nearly 18% of India’s GDP. (ANI)

The rainy season, which waters nearly half of the country’s net-sown area, has remained subdued for over two weeks, bringing hot weather to many regions, after making the earliest onset in over a decade on May 24.

The June-September monsoon, which sets off on the coasts of Kerala around June 1, typically covers the entire country by July 8, allowing millions of farmers to sow an array of crops, such as rice, pulses, corn, oilseeds, lentils, soya, and sugarcane.

“We have prepared nurseries for paddy, which now need to be transplanted. We are waiting for rainfall to pick up,” said Jayant Koram, a paddy grower from Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district.

The rains are critical for the country’s agriculture, which accounts for nearly 18% of India’s gross domestic product, or GDP. Besides, they are vital for power and drinking, and help to replenish over 80 nationally important reservoirs.

Between June 1 and June 16, rainfall in the country as a whole has been short by 24%, according to data from the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD). This means a robust pickup will be needed to bridge the gap. The IMD had last month forecast a surplus monsoon for the second straight year.

Among large states, rainfall during June 1-16 has been deficient by 29% in Madhya Pradesh, 46% in Uttar Pradesh, 32% in Gujarat, and 25% in Andhra Pradesh. In West Bengal, the falls have been below normal by a third, while Odisha has seen a shortfall of 31%.

Good pre-monsoon rainfall and an early onset helped farmers, especially in the southern and central states, to sow crops earlier than usual, analysts said. A long pause has raised concerns.

“The monsoon system has not crossed Madhya Pradesh to spread out in the rest of the country. This is peak sowing season, and good rainfall is required for crop health,” said Rahul Chauhan of iGrain Pvt Ltd.

Rainfall in July and August matters most for kharif or summer-sown crops and the window for sowing is still available up to the first week of July, Dhanjit Pal, a farm scientist with the Punjab agriculture department, said.