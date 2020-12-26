Start of a golden chapter: Nadda after PM Modi launches PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K residents

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:45 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said on Saturday the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir was the start of a “golden chapter” for the residents of the Union territory. Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme virtually and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“Respected Shri @narendramodi ji, who has been committed for the development of Jammu and Kashmir for years and the welfare of the people, has started a golden chapter by launching Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Health Scheme for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Thank you very much to the Prime Minister for this,” Nadda said in one of his tweets in Hindi.

The BJP president also hailed the removal of Articles 370 and 35A, which was done in August 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. “Since Independence, the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which has always been neglected, has today started on a new path due to the removal of Articles 370 and 35A. Today, the central government, under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Mr @narendramodi ji, is rapidly working to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream,” Nadda wrote in another tweet.

आजादी के बाद से जिस जम्मू-कश्मीर में विकास सदैव उपेक्षित रहा वो आज आर्टिकल 370 और 35A के हटने के कारण एक नई राह पर आगे बढ़ चला है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आज केंद्र सरकार, जम्मू-कश्मीर को मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने का काम तेजी से कर रही है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 26, 2020

Nadda also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir mentioning the recently-concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 75 of the 280 seats that went to polls. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which is an amalgamation of seven regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, finished as the largest pre-poll alliance with 110 seats.

“The enthusiasm with which the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the local body elections and made them successful is highly appreciated. The people of the state have shown confidence in the policies of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who won the Panchayat elections will leave no stone unturned to uphold them,” Nadda also tweeted.

AB-PMJAY is a flagship health scheme of the central government, which was launched in 2018, and provides a cover of up to Rs 500,000 per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.