e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘State governments failed’: RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on migrants’ plight

‘State governments failed’: RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on migrants’ plight

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said workers have been left to their devices by their employers and contractors who they served for many years and contributed as wealth creators.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 17:53 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) particularly targeted the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand for failing to take care of the migrants. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) particularly targeted the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand for failing to take care of the migrants. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has criticised several state governments, including the BJP-ruled Gujarat, for failing to address the concerns of the migrant workers, pointing out that while the union government has issued directive to all states to provide transport facilities, workers are continuing to walk back home.

The labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) particularly targeted the governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand for failing to take care of the migrants.

“…Due to the complete lockdown, the public transport system was not available and they had no money to stay at their workplaces without food, shelter etc. The Central government has already issued a directive to all state governments to provide transport facilities along with other necessities to such migrant workers. The state governments failed to own their responsibility to help in such a critical situation,” BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay said in a statement.

The BMS, which has also planned a nationwide protest on May 20 against the changes made to labour laws in several states, said workers have been left to their devices by their employers and contractors who they served for many years and contributed as wealth creators.

“In many places neither the employer nor the contractors made efforts to take care of these workers who have been waiting patiently since March 25 onwards (when the lockdown was announced),” Upadhaya said.

Referring to the accident in Aurangabad where 16 workers were run over by a train, the BMS functionary said it was “unwarranted interference” by the police authorities that forced workers to walk along tracks instead of taking the road.

“Many more migrant workers lost their lives in road accidents while on their way home on foot,” he said, adding that the BMS state units will set up help desks at the district level to help workers travel and find jobs.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In