State seeks two weeks from K’taka HC over enrolment of dropouts

Bengaluru

The state government informed the Karnataka high court on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters.

While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it. A public interest litigation petition by the high court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae.

A survey conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022 found that a total of 1.012 million children are out of the educational system in the state. This includes 533,000 children aged between 4 and 6 years, 15,338 children between 6 and 14, and another 454,000 children below the age of three.