Home / India News / State-level Moot Court competition held in Pune
india news

State-level Moot Court competition held in Pune

In the day-long competition, 25 teams comprising more than 500 students from various law colleges across the state participated
After a gap of two years, the ‘Moot Court’ state-level competition was held on Sunday at the Shri Shivaji Maratha Society’s Law College in the city. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE After a gap of two years, the ‘Moot Court’ state-level competition was held on Sunday at the Shri Shivaji Maratha Society’s Law College in the city.

In the day-long competition, 25 teams comprising more than 500 students from various law colleges across the state participated and argued over the ‘Kopardi rape and murder case’.

Justice Prasanna Varale, Bombay High Court Judge was the chief guest for the event. While Pune district court principal district and session judge Sanjay Deshmukh and SSMSLC acting principal Vishwanath Patil were present for the event.

The competition was held in three different Moot Courts at the law college building, in which there were two-panel judges for hearing the case.

“It is our third state-level competition and students from different law colleges participated. We had invited judges from the Pune district court so that students get exposure,” said Patil.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, a second-year law student, said, “It was a great learning experience for us.”

