States approach Uttar Pradesh govt for land in Ayodhya

Several states have approached the Uttar Pradesh government for land in Ayodhya as the online registration process for allotment of plots for mutts, ashrams and commercial purposes in the temple town will start from November 10, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22. (ANI)

Several states have shown an interest to open their state guest houses in Ayodhya, where the grand Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22 next year. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has already allotted 6,000 sqm (square metres) land to Gujarat to open its state guest house in the proposed new Ayodhya Greenfield township project, a senior official said.

“Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh have approached the state government for allotment of land in Ayodhya,” Neeraj Shukla, additional housing commissioner, UP Housing Board, said.

The state government is all set to roll out a new greenfield township project in Ayodhya from November 10 by inviting online applications for allotment of plots for mutts, ashrams, dharamshalas and commercial purposes, officials said, adding that private individuals and ashrams can also apply. The township will come up on 1,407-acre land on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. It will later be extended by 442 acres in the second phase of the project.

“The online registration of plots for mutts and ashrams will end on November 30,” state’s housing commissioner Ranvir Prasad said. “Commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction for which registration will start from November 10 and end on November 24. The auction will take place on November 25.”

In the first phase, 28 plots have been earmarked for mutts and ashrams each measuring 1,966 sqm to 10,417 sqm. Besides, 12 commercial plots, each measuring 1,543 sqm to 9,252 sqm, will also be allotted. Proposal for fixing price of plots will be tabled at the meeting of the Housing Board on November 9, officials said.

According to officials, the state government has conceptualised the new Ayodhya greenfield township project to decongest the temple town, which is likely to witness manifold increase in footfall of devotees after the opening of the Ram temple scheduled on January 22, 2024.

