States did not share data on oxygen shortage deaths during Covid: Centre
Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pawar, said the data on oxygen shortage deaths during Covid will be presented in Parliament once the state governments share their data with the Centre.
Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pawar, in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that the first dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to 97% of the people and 85% have been given the second dose. (ANI)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pawar on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that no state or Union Territory has confirmed any death due to shortage of oxygen during the Covid pandemic.

Responding to a question by Congress MP, Shaktisinh Gohil, the minister said: “The union government has requested the states and UTs to furnish details on the matter. Of the total, 20 states and UTs have responded but none of them reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage.” She said multiple reminders were also sent to the states, but no details were shared on the deaths. The minister added that once replies are received from the states, they will be presented in the House.

To another question by Gohil on why the government chose to reverse its decision of paying 4 lakh as compensation for Covid-19 deaths, the minister said arrangements were made through insurance schemes for poorer patients. She also said that ex-gratia payments were examined at central, state and district levels and it has been decided that 50,000 would be provided and not 4 lakh.

To a question put by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Santanu Sen on the specific date by which all Indians will be vaccinated with both doses, the minister said the first dose has been administered to 97% of the people and 85% have been given the second dose. Without mentioning a date, she said vaccination is voluntary and the government is hopeful that everyone could work together and participate in the initiative.

