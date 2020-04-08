States face revenue loss, India enters 15th day of Covid-19 lockdown: 10 points 

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed over 5,000 mark on Wednesday. As per the figures shared by the Ministry of Health, there are 4,643 active coronavirus cases in the country while 149 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion. Over 400 people have been cured or discharged so far.

India on Tuesday partially eased curbs on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the ‘5-Ts’ plan to combat and tackle coronavirus in the national capital.

India entered the 15th day of the 21-day lockdown on Wednesday which will end on April 14.

Here are the key developments:

1. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday changed course and supported the Narendra Modi government stand on hydroxychloroquine and ended up praising India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. The Centre is considering extending the three-week nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak after some states favoured its enforcement beyond April 14.

3. Most Indian states witnessed a decline in revenue of between 30% to 60% for March, and are estimating a bigger dip in April, multiple state government officials said.

4. India has partially eased restrictions on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol.

5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs on Wednesday.

6. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have estimated a person carrying coronavirus capable of infecting 406 people in 30 days in the absence of a lockdown.

7. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday laid out a five-point blueprint to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital. He emphasised the need to ‘test, trace and treat’, adding that teamwork, tracking and monitoring are also essential in beating coronavirus.

8. An Indian American-owned pharma pledges to donate 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets to some of the key Covid-19 battleground states in the US, including New York and Louisiana.

9. Manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) will now need to mark their products with a unique code and tamper-proof stickers, the textile ministry has said.

10. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to reserve 20,000 beds in hospitals and private buildings to set up isolation wards.