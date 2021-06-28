Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
States, UTs given 315 million Covid vaccine doses till now

In a related development, the roll-out of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine, at various private hospitals in Delhi-NCR has been delayed again and there was no clarity on dates. The vaccine is being imported by Dr Reddy’s Labs
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a special one-day vaccination drive at a centre in Beawar, Rajasthan on Sunday, June 27. (PTI)

The Centre had given states over 315 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by Sunday, June 27 even as it assured them that another 120 million doses will be provided for the month of July.

The 120 million doses comprise 100 million of Covishield shots and 20 of Covaxin and this comes on the heels of the country recording its best week of vaccinations at an average of over 6 million doses every day between June 21 and June 27.

In a related development, the roll-out of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine, at various private hospitals in Delhi-NCR has been delayed again and there was no clarity on dates. The vaccine is being imported by Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Meanwhile, the states and Union Territories have got 315,143,490 doses till now. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 303,597,466 doses (as per data available at 8am on Sunday). As many as 11,546,024 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs. More than 2,048,960 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

During his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, PM Modi also sought to address the issue of vaccine hesitancy by encouraging people to “believe in science” and scientists who developed the shots during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the chief of the country’s Covid-19 task force, Dr NK Arora, has said that the third wave of the pandemic could be delayed until December. “We have a window of 6-8 months to vaccinate everybody in the country,” he said.

