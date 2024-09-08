‘Staunchly honest party’, says AAP on CBI's charge against Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy ‘scam’

Calling itself ‘staunchly honest,’ the AAP on Saturday refuted CBI's charge that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was ‘party to the criminal conspiracy’ of the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy ‘since the beginning.’ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

In a statement, the party also accused the BJP, which leads the government at the Centre, of making ‘false allegations’ against AAP leaders.

“So why has not even a single penny been recovered till now? Despite questioning 500 witnesses and filing 50,000 pages of documents, not one rupee of corruption has been traced to any AAP leader,” the statement read.

“We are a staunchly honest party. The BJP and its agencies are doing everything they can to prolong his (Kejriwal's) arrest despite no evidence. But in the end, truth will prevail and Arvind Kejriwal will soon walk free,” it added.

The Delhi chief minister-led outfit further stated that both the Supreme Court and the ED's trial court have questioned the CBI, which made charges against Kejriwal in its fifth and final chargesheet in the case.

The liquor policy ‘scam’ is also being investigated by the ED; the agency, too, has called the AAP chief ‘kingpin’ of the ‘scam.’ In July, the Supreme Court gave interim bail to Kejriwal in ED case, though, he remains in jail in the CBI case.

He then filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI case well. After several days of hearing, the apex court reserved its order on his bail plea on Thursday.

Several co-accused, including senior AAP member and former deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, and BRS leader K Kavitha, have already been granted bail in the case.

(With PTI inputs)