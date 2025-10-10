‘Stay away from live-in relationships, may lead to…’: UP governor Anandiben Patel's warning to women

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday urged young women to steer clear of live-in relationships, warning that such arrangements could make them vulnerable to exploitation. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cautions against live-in relationship(File Photo)

“Daughters must think carefully before taking any decision and should stay away from live-in relationships and such circumstances which may lead to exploitation,” she said, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan cited by news agency PTI.

Patel made the remarks while addressing the 47th convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, where she also presided over the distribution of degrees and gold medals to graduating students.

Crimes against women

The governor, who also serves as chancellor of state universities, expressed concern over the growing cases of violence against women and advised girl students to remain vigilant in their personal and social lives.

She also called on them to make decisions wisely and remain aware of people who might misuse their trust.

‘Education should instil discipline and duty’

Reinforcing her message on social and moral responsibility, Patel reminded students that education should go beyond the pursuit of degrees.

“Education is a means to bring change in life, not merely a tool to earn certificates,” she said, urging students to uphold discipline, duty and a sense of nationhood in their lives.

She also appealed to them to take care of their hostels and universities, participate in cleanliness drives for at least one hour every week, and contribute actively to their surroundings.

Focus on research and inclusivity

The governor emphasised the importance of environmental protection, organic farming and disaster research, observing that natural calamities were linked to human disruption of ecological balance.

“We have disturbed the environment ourselves, and it is our responsibility to restore its balance,” she said.

Patel praised the university’s efforts in promoting education for the third gender and announced that an MoU with Taiwan would soon be signed to expand academic collaboration.

Earlier, she distributed 300 Anganwadi kits to centres in Chandauli district and released a commemorative souvenir along with an illustrated biography of university founder Shiv Prasad Gupta, titled Jhanki.

(With PTI inputs)