Home / India News / Steady decline in daily Covid cases in India for last 20 days: Health ministry
india news

Steady decline in daily Covid cases in India for last 20 days: Health ministry

Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber the fresh infections for the last two weeks and there is a consistent decline in the country's active caseload.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:24 PM IST
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the Covid-19 line up to receive the vaccine in Mumbai(AP)

The Union health ministry said on Thursday that there is a steady decline in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since May 7, when India saw 414,188 people testing positive for the viral disease- the highest single day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Addressing a press conference on the overall Covid-19 situation in the country, health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, “After the peak on May 7, the daily cases in India declined to 348,421 on May 12. And on May 17, the daily cases dropped below the 300,000-mark. Today, around 211,000 cases have been reported. Daily cases have not breached the 300,000-mark since May 17. ”

Also Read| Covid-19 vaccine supply hasn't closed, says Dr VK Paul

Agarwal said the daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber the fresh infections for the last two weeks and there is a consistent decline in the country’s active caseload. “The recovery rate on May 3 was at 81.8% which went up to 85.6% on May 18 and at present, the rate is at 90%. This is a positive indication,” the health ministry joint secretary further said and urged that infected patients under home isolation and admitted in hospitals should be continuously monitored.

India witnessed the second wave of the deadly pandemic from March this year, but the daily peaks of cases have now started to ebb.

Also Read| 'From anywhere in world': US firm to supply 1 mn black fungus drug to India

Many states and Union territories have opted for complete lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions to arrest the raging spread of Covid-19 during the second wave which proved to be successful. Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh - which were once the worst hit states in India - have seen a significant drop in daily cases, deaths, positivity rate, active cases and increase in recoveries and discharges.

During Thursday’s press conference, Agarwal also said that it is crucial to identify Covid-19 cases as early as possible and more tests should be conducted. “From 11-17 February, we were conducting 680,000 tests on a daily basis. The numbers of tests have now increased by 3.1 times and since last week, nearly 2.1 million tests are being conducted daily.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk

Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP