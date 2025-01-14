Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene Powell falls ill at Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Never been to such a crowded place’

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, developed an allergic reaction during her visit to Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Laurene is on a spiritual visit to India. Mahakumbh mela 2025: Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reaches Niranjani Akhara at Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj on Sunday.(ANI)

She visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi before heading to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. She will stay at the Niranjini Akhara camp until January 15 before returning to the US to attend President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri told ANI that Laurene will participate in the spiritual bathing on Tuesday. “She is resting in my 'shivir'. She has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is pretty simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it want to join,” he said.

“She has a lot of questions related to ‘Sanatan’, and we will try our best to answer her questions,” the spiritual leader added.

Steve Jobs' wish goes viral

Amid Laurene's spiritual journey in India, a letter written by her late husband, Steve Jobs, to his childhood friend Tim Brown fetched almost ₹4.32 crore in an auction in the US, reported India Today.

“I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela,” wrote Steve Jobs in his letter dated February 23, 1974.

‘One crore plus devotees’

Bracing cold and dense fog, lakhs of devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a holy dip called the “Amrit Snan” on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that over one crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The state information department said that the first day of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela gave the message of “unity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. (the world is one family).