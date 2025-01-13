Why was Steve Jobs's wife not allowed to touch Shivling in Kashi? Seer answers

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday but was not allowed to touch the Kashi Vishwanath Shivling. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj explained that it is his duty to uphold certain protocols and follow Indian traditions. Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reaches Niranjani Akhara at Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

Swami Kailashanand Giri addressed speculation regarding Laurene Powell Jobs's visit and highlighted her respect for Indian spirituality.

"She is very religious and spiritual. She wants to learn about our traditions... She respects me as a father and a Guru... Everyone can learn from her. Indian traditions are being accepted by the world..." Swami Kailashanand Giri told news agency ANI.

Clarifying the temple's strict protocols, he added, "There is no dispute (regarding her visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple). I want to make this very clear. I am an Acharya and it is my job to follow the traditions, and fundamental principles and maintain the conduct... She is my daughter, and Maharishi Vyasananda was also there. All of our family did 'Abhishek' and worshipped... She was given prasad and a garland, but there is a tradition that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken..."

Why was Laurene Powell Jobs not allowed to touch the shivling?

Speaking about why Laurene Powell Jobs was not allowed to touch the Kashi Vishwanath Shivling, Spiritual Leader Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said, “As per our Indian tradition in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside... She will also stay in Kumbh and take a dip in Ganga.”

Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev," he told reporters outside the temple.

The Maharaj further mentioned that Laurene Powell Jobs respected the temple's traditions and was planning to take a dip in the Ganga.

Meanwhile, Pattabhishek of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj was performed at Niranjani Akhara in the presence of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, with Laurene Powell Jobs also taking part in the rituals.

The Mahakumbh, being celebrated after 12 years, is expected to draw over 40 crore devotees. During the event, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will occur on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(With ANI inputs)