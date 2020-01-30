Stir in Ujjain: Outfits seek action against protesters

india

At least three organisations have submitted a memorandum to the authorities seeking action against protesters staging a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

The protesters have been staging the sit-in for almost a week inspired by a similar women-led protest in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of residents have blocked a portion of a road since December.

Officials said the organisations have claimed the protesters, including women and children, were blocking one of the main roads leading to the famous Mahakal Temple and causing a lot of inconvenience to pilgrims.

“The protest has unnecessarily created fear and tension in the peaceful holy city of Ujjain besides causing inconvenience to people,” said Iqbal Gandhi, a member of Mahakal Bhaktgan Sangharsh Samiti that is among the organisations that have submitted the memorandum.

Gandhi said the protesters have blocked the city’s main road leading to the temple causing a lot of inconvenience. “There is always a fear that anyone passing through the area may invite the protesters’ wrath even in case of a minor accident,” he said.

“The administration is responsible for creating such a tense situation by giving permission to the protesters to occupy the road. We will wait for a few days for the administration’s response before deciding the next course of action.”

Khallifurrahman Qazi, who is leading the protestors, dismissed claims about the road blockade as baseless. “We are staging a sit-in peacefully and in a democratic manner without causing inconvenience to anyone.”

Ujjain collector Shashank Mishra said the traffic to the temple has been uninterrupted and there is no inconvenience to anyone. “There is no law and order problem due to the sit-in as of now. We will review the situation...”