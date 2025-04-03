Stock market opens lower after Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff bombshell

The stock market opened lower as the trading session for the day began on Thursday, April 3, after US President Donald Trump unveiled his highly anticipated reciprocal tariff plan. IT, telecom, and real estate stocks fell the most on Thursday. This comes after US President Donald Trump's 26% reciprocal tariffs on India kicked in at 4 pm New York time on Wednesday, which is 1:30 am IST on Thursday in India.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 499.45 points or 0.65 per cent, reaching 76,117.99. The broader NSE Nifty opened 125.25 points down or 0.54 per cent in the red, reaching 23,207.10.

US President Donald Trump announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India on Wednesday from the White House.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors fell the most upon opening by 2.34 per cent, trading at ₹656.05. This was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was down 2.25 per cent, trading at ₹2,106.05, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, which was down by 2.22 per cent, trading at ₹1170.

In contrast, Tata Motors was up the second-most on yesterday's open, by 0.74 per cent, trading at ₹676.40.

Only three of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Midsmall IT and Telecom Index fell the most by 1.94 per cent, reaching 9,055.90. This was followed by Nifty IT, which was down 1.67 per cent, reaching 35,676.45, and Nifty Realty, which was down 1.47 per cent, reaching 842.10.

In contrast, the Midsmall IT and Telecom Index rose the most on yesterday's open by 0.39 per cent, reaching 9,140.95.

Only three of the sectoral indices were in the green.

Stock market in the previous session

The market closed in the green after the previous trading session ended on Wednesday, April 2. The Sensex was up by 592.93 points or 0.78 per cent, reaching 76,617.44. The Nifty meanwhile, opened 166.65 points up or 0.72 per cent in the green, reaching 23,332.35.

“Asia is a sea of red due to last night's tariff announcements, so the Nifty is expected to open weak,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities. “That said, first support in the 23,090 - 23,141 followed by the critical 22,800-23,000 zone will be in focus.”

He added that “the close today will be an important first hint of who between the bull and the bear is more confident now that the announcements are out of the way.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Zomato rose the most by 4.92 per cent, closing at ₹212. This was followed by Titan Company, which was up 3.77 per cent, closing at ₹3,099.05, and IndusInd Bank, which was up 2.88 per cent, closing at ₹702.40.

Zomato and IndusInd Bank were the only stocks in the green on Tuesday's close. Zomato was up by 0.27 per cent, trading at ₹202.05, while IndusInd Bank was up 5.11 per cent, trading at ₹682.75.

Twelve of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Realty Index fell the most by 3.11 per cent, reaching 824.85. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was down 2.50 per cent, reaching 34,760, and the Nifty IT Index, which was down 2.45 per cent, reaching 35,980.65.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Realty Index rose the most by 3.61 per cent, reaching 854.65. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up 2.51 per cent, reaching 35,633.70, and the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index, which was up 1.42 per cent, reaching 9,235.

In contrast, the Realty Index was down the most by 3.11 per cent, reaching 824.85 on Tuesday's close, while the Consumer Durables Index was down 2.50 per cent, reaching 34,760.

In the Nifty Realty Index, Macrotech Developers rose the most (5.25% up), followed by Godrej Properties (5.21% up), and Prestige Estates Projects (3.92% up).

In the Nifty Consumer Durables Index, Kalyan Jewellers India rose the most (11.95% up), followed by Dixon Technologies (India) (3.95% up), and Titan Company (3.86% up)

In the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom Index, KPIT Technologies was up the most (3.38% up), followed by Tata Elxsi (3.06% up), and Zensar Technologies (3.02% up).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹1,538.88 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became net buyers, purchasing a difference of ₹2,808.83 crore worth of equities.