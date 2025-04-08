Stock market live updates: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains amid reports of ‘priority’ in trade talks with US
Stock markets live updates: US President Donald Trump's tariffs continued to hurt financial markets worldwide on Monday amid reports of a 90-day suspension of the tariff plan on all nations except China. The development led financial markets to recover more than 3 per cent from a 4 per cent loss on Monday, but they turned negative again following the administration’s clarification....Read More
The US’s S&P 500 had major swings on Monday during a choppy session but was around 1% lower when European markets closed, while the Dow Jones index was down 1.52%.
At the end of trading, the UK's FTSE 100 fell by 4.38% to 7,702.08, its lowest closing price since March last year. This also marked the biggest single-day decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asian markets bounced back after their worst day on record. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index, which tracks the country’s top 225 listed companies, was up by about 6% today after hitting its lowest level yesterday since about November 2021.
China’s Shanghai Composite, which tracks the movement of shares on the country’s main stock exchange, was up about 0.5% in early trade today, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by about 2% after experiencing its worst day since 1997 yesterday.
Global oil prices slid 2%, nearing a four-year low. Brent futures were up 1.26%, at $65.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.52%, to $61.61.
In India, both benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - fell by around 3 per cent on Monday. Sensex crashed 2226.79 points to 73,137.90, while Nifty tumbled 742.85 points to 22,161.60.
Thailand stocks fall more than 4%
Thailand stocks fell more than four percent at the opening on Tuesday. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday banned short-selling on most stocks until April 11.
The SET index opened nearly 50 points down from Friday's close of 1,125.21, compared with recent highs of around 1,400 before Trump was inaugurated in January.
Japanese stocks rebound amid reports of ‘priority’ in trade talks
Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 share benchmark shooting up more than 6% after it fell nearly 8% a day earlier. By late morning Tokyo time, the Nikkei 225 was up 6.5% at 33,148.52.
The rebound comes after reports suggested that Japan could get priority in trade negotiations with the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who along with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will lead US trade negotiations, said “I would expect that Japan is going to get priority” among trading partners thanks to coming forward very quickly.
Donald Trump says there will be no pause in tariffs that rattled global markets
Donald Trump said on Monday that he would not pause his tariff agenda, which had sent global markets into a tailspin, raised fears of a global recession, and prompted several countries to call for negotiations.
“There can be permanent tariffs and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs,” Trump added.
A 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries is already in effect and targeted reciprocal tariffs are set to roll out starting Wednesday.
Indonesia suspends trading briefly after stocks plunge 9%
Indonesian stocks tanked more than nine per cent after opening on Tuesday following a long public holiday break, triggering a brief trading suspension for about 30 minutes.
The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index fell 9.19 per cent, down 598.56 points to 5,912.06 as markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy reopened after being closed since March 28 because of public holidays.
Hong Kong leader slams ‘reckless behaviour’ by US after stock market meltdown
Hong Kong leader John Lee said that US President Donald Trumo's tariffs were "reckless" and undermined the international trade order. The city's stock market saw its worst day in nearly three decades.
"The reckless imposition of tariffs affects many countries and regions around the world, with huge tax rate increases and covering a wide range of goods, disrupting the world economic and trade order, bringing great risks and uncertainties to the world," Lee told reporters. He also added that US's "ruthless behaviour damages global and multilateral trade".
Fintech companies take a big hit amid tariff war
Financial technology companies like Robinhood and buy now, pay later provider Affirm have been caught in the whirlwind of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, sending shares sharply downward amid fears about worsening consumer finances, Reuters reported.
Global markets have been battered since Trump last week introduced a new baseline 10% U.S. tariff on goods from all economies.
China vows to ‘fight to the end’ against US tariffs
China decried Trump's threat to add a further tariff of 50% on its goods as “blackmail”, after he demanded that Beijing withdraw its plans for counter-tariffs.
“The US side's threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, once again exposing the American side's blackmailing nature. If the US insists on having its way, China will fight to the end,” China's commerce ministry said in a statement.