Stock market live updates: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gains amid reports of ‘priority’ in trade talks with US

Stock market live updates: A man walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on April 7, 2025.

Stock markets live updates: US President Donald Trump's tariffs continued to hurt financial markets worldwide on Monday amid reports of a 90-day suspension of the tariff plan on all nations except China. The development led financial markets to recover more than 3 per cent from a 4 per cent loss on Monday, but they turned negative again following the administration's clarification.

The US’s S&P 500 had major swings on Monday during a choppy session but was around 1% lower when European markets closed, while the Dow Jones index was down 1.52%.

At the end of trading, the UK's FTSE 100 fell by 4.38% to 7,702.08, its lowest closing price since March last year. This also marked the biggest single-day decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian markets bounced back after their worst day on record. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index, which tracks the country’s top 225 listed companies, was up by about 6% today after hitting its lowest level yesterday since about November 2021.

China’s Shanghai Composite, which tracks the movement of shares on the country’s main stock exchange, was up about 0.5% in early trade today, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by about 2% after experiencing its worst day since 1997 yesterday.

Global oil prices slid 2%, nearing a four-year low. Brent futures were up 1.26%, at $65.02 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 92 cents, or 1.52%, to $61.61.

In India, both benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - fell by around 3 per cent on Monday. Sensex crashed 2226.79 points to 73,137.90, while Nifty tumbled 742.85 points to 22,161.60.