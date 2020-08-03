e-paper
Home / India News / Stones from Karnataka’s Anjanadri Hill to be used for building Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

Stones from Karnataka's Anjanadri Hill to be used for building Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Reddy who is an MLA of the ruling BJP in the state said that it was only appropriate that stones at least symbolically from Hanuman’s birthplace would be used in the construction of Lord Ram’s temple.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:42 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Two days ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Temple, Ayodhya lit up for August 5.
Two days ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Temple, Ayodhya lit up for August 5.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Stones from Karnataka’s Anjanadri Hill will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh according to Bellary MLA Somashekara Reddy. Anjanadri Hill located on the outskirts of Hampi in Bellary district is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, the foremost devotee of Lord Ram.

It is also believed that Lord Ram stayed here along with Hanuman and Sugreeva while in exile and on his way to Lanka.

Reddy who is an MLA of the ruling BJP in the state said that it was only appropriate that stones at least symbolically from Hanuman’s birthplace would be used in the construction of Lord Ram’s temple.

Meanwhile, eight eminent religious heads and personalities of the state have been specially invited by the Ram Janamabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the Bhoomi Pujan. These include Udupi Pejwar Mutt Seer Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, President of ISKCON Bangalore, Madhu Pandita Dasa, the junior pontiff of Sringeri Mutt Parama Pujaya Sri Vidushekara Bharati, the Dharmadhikari of Dhamasthala Dr Veerendra Heggade, Suttur Mutt’s Jagadguru Sri Shivarathari Deshikendra Swamiji, Art of Living’s Sri Sri Ravishankar, Pontiff of Adichunchungiri Mutt Nirmalananda Swamiji and Madara Chennaih Swamiji of Chitradurga.

