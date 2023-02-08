Stones thrown at Aaditya Thackeray's convoy, Sena leader alleges 'conspiracy'

Stones were thrown at Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's car last night during a meeting in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, party leader Ambadas Danve said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the village of Mahalgaon during Thackeray's Shivsanvad Yatra, when his program clashed with Ramabai Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations, news agency ANI said.

After the incident Danve - who belongs to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction and is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly - wrote to the director-general of police complaining about security lapses.

Danve claimed the stones were thrown by 'anti-social' elements in order to create a rift between the two groups.

"There was stone-pelting on Aaditya's vehicle in the rural area of Aurangabad on Tuesday. Please look into it and do needful to tighten the security of Aaditya Thackeray," he said.

According to Danve, one stone fell inside the venue while others were pelted at Thackeray's convoy as it was leaving. "The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift..." he said.

Danve also said the crowd was angered after the police asked them to stop their event and the procession, which was when the pelting started.

"Looking at the situation, Thackeray gave the speech by coming down the stage. He apologised to the crowd for the inconvenience and said that they can if they want to play the DJ and carry out the procession," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Danve also alleged the crowd nevertheless tried to stop Thackeray's car.

