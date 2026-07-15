‘Straight out of Hollywood disaster movie’: Fire in Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel, no casualties but a jam, many questions

A sudden blaze in a moving car led to hundreds of people getting stuck in a massive traffic jam in Mumbai's Coastal Road tunnel on Wednesday — an experience multiple people described as “the most frightening experiences of my life”.

Several videos on X showed the chaos after a car caught fire inside a tunnel in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. (X/@CyrusDhabhar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No lives were lost, but questions were raised over safety measures inside the tunnel while the fire department managed to put out the fire just after noon. The incident was reported in the southbound tunnel carrying traffic from Haji Ali towards Worli at 12.25 pm, a civic official said, as per news agency PTI.

‘Screams, panic, and complete chaos’

“Today, I had one of the most frightening experiences of my life while driving on my daily route from NSCI, Worli to my office at ‘Roopam’ on Marine Drive through the Coastal Road tunnel,” said Viren Shah, a clothing trader who was among those stuck.

“A few hundred feet ahead of my car, I suddenly saw flames stretching from one side of the tunnel to the other, appearing to move towards the line of vehicles, including mine. Within seconds, traffic came to a complete standstill,” said Shah, who is the president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) based out of Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he saw people abandoning their cars and running back towards the Worli side of the tunnel: “There were screams, panic, and complete chaos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he saw people abandoning their cars and running back towards the Worli side of the tunnel: “There were screams, panic, and complete chaos.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shah said he too left his car and started running. “I must have run nearly a kilometre before reaching an exit and eventually made my way safely back to my office,” he added in a message to reporters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He described it as “a scene straight out of a Hollywood disaster movie".

“Watching flames ahead and hundreds of people trying to escape in fear is something I will never forget,” he added.

Videos on X showed the panic too, including those shared by Shaunak Modi, director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation. “Many people just left their cars in the tunnel and ran out blocking the exit for anyone ahead of them. Zero preparedness, complete chaos. These tunnels have need to have fire suppression systems and the people of Mumbai, lessons in preparedness in case of emergencies like this.”

Questions raised

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Viren Shah went on to list some pointed questions: “Do motorists know where the nearest emergency exit is? Are the exits clearly visible and adequately marked? What is the safest way to escape smoke and suffocation? What emergency procedures should the public follow during such incidents?”

He suggested that the Maharashtra government consider strengthening emergency preparedness inside tunnel infrastructure “by installing more prominent safety signage, clear evacuation directions, public awareness information, and conducting periodic emergency preparedness campaigns”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and Dial 108 ambulance service was also mobilised. No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

There was no word yet on questions raised by the affected people.