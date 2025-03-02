'Strange decisions': SP mocks Mayawati over Akash Anand's removal; BJP backs her

Hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati removed nephew Akash Anand from a key post, Samajwadi Party (SP) took a dig at the former UP CM on Sunday, asking why she doesn't want to take the new generation forward. Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati during a meeting with party's senior office bearers and state presidents at the party office, in Lucknow, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI03_02_2025_000034A)(PTI)

Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Ashutosh Verma asked why Akash Anand was removed from his position after being called 'immature'."For the last few days, we have been seeing that Behenji is making some strange decisions in her party, the Bahujan Samaj Party. Akash Anand was made the national coordinator, then in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, he was removed by calling him immature, after the elections, he was again given the command and today, he has been removed," Verma told ANI.

"If decisions change like this, then somewhere, questions are raised on the leaders. Along with this, questions are also raised on the party supremo that how strongly Behenji wants to fight or why she does not want to take the new generation forward," he added.

Mayawati expelled Akash Anand's father-in-law from BSP

Earlier in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati announced that she refused her nephew Akash Anand from all posts of the party. The BSP also announced the appointment of Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as the National Coordinators of the party.

Also Read | BSP facing challenge from rival parties out to woo Dalits in U.P.

In a press release dated March 2, Mayawati said she is expelling Ashok Siddharth, who is also the father-in-law of Akash Anand, for "factionalism."

Won't name a successor in my lifetime: Mayawati

As she announced the removal of Akash Anand from BSP posts, Mayawati also added that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

The party is supreme and relations can come later, said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Also Read | No mission left there, join Cong: Udit Raj to BSP workers

The party and the movement are supreme and relations like brother, sister and their children come later, she added.

How Congress reacted to Akash Anand's removal from key BSP post?

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai told ANI: "Mayawati ji has now got stuck in her family issues...her whole family has got disturbed"

UP minister, BJP MP back Mayawati's decision to remove Akash Anand from party posts

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday backed BSP chief Mayawati's decision to remove Akash Anand from all party posts, saying it was ultimately Mayawati's call as party head.

Rajbhar acknowledged that Mayawati has the authority to make decisions as she sees fit, emphasising that the party's interests should always come first.

"Mayawati is the head of the party (BSP), she has to run the party. She is making decisions according to her wishes. The party is always paramount; it is her responsibility to run the party smoothly," said Rajbhar while speaking with ANI.

Similarly, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma backed Mayawati saying that her decision was taken in the interest of the party and described the BSP chief as a mature politician.