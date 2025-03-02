No mission left there, join Cong: Udit Raj to BSP workers

Hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday said it was time for her partymen to join the grand old party. “Mayawati is herself finishing her party and there is no mission for Dalits or OBC left in the party,” he said in a video message. A controversy had erupted on February 17 when Udit Raj accused Mayawati of “strangling social welfare movements” and said the “time has come to strangle her”. (HT file)

“I had said on February 17 also that Mayawati is slitting throat of Bahujan Andolan. What I meant was that the society should be aware of it and leave her. I was threatened for that statement and even a reward on my head was declared,” claimed the Congress leader.

“Today she removed Akash Anand from all posts. Who else can slit her throat when she is doing it herself. There (in BSP) is no mission, no demand nor fight to save the Constitution, neither protest against atrocities on Dalits and OBC or against privatisation,” he claimed.

“That is why I say people should return to Congress and strengthen it (Congress). Those who were upset with me should now feel what I had said earlier was with the intension of making them aware,” the Congress leader added.

