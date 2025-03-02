Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No mission left there, join Cong: Udit Raj to BSP workers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2025 08:56 PM IST

Congress leader Udit Raj urges BSP members to join Congress, claiming Mayawati is undermining the party's mission for Dalits and OBCs.

Hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday said it was time for her partymen to join the grand old party. “Mayawati is herself finishing her party and there is no mission for Dalits or OBC left in the party,” he said in a video message.

A controversy had erupted on February 17 when Udit Raj accused Mayawati of “strangling social welfare movements” and said the “time has come to strangle her”. (HT file)
A controversy had erupted on February 17 when Udit Raj accused Mayawati of “strangling social welfare movements” and said the “time has come to strangle her”. (HT file)

“I had said on February 17 also that Mayawati is slitting throat of Bahujan Andolan. What I meant was that the society should be aware of it and leave her. I was threatened for that statement and even a reward on my head was declared,” claimed the Congress leader.

“Today she removed Akash Anand from all posts. Who else can slit her throat when she is doing it herself. There (in BSP) is no mission, no demand nor fight to save the Constitution, neither protest against atrocities on Dalits and OBC or against privatisation,” he claimed.

“That is why I say people should return to Congress and strengthen it (Congress). Those who were upset with me should now feel what I had said earlier was with the intension of making them aware,” the Congress leader added.

A controversy had erupted on February 17 when Udit Raj accused Mayawati of “strangling social welfare movements” and said the “time has come to strangle her”.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On