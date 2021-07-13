Stringent curbs in Assam's Golaghat from today to check Covid-19 spread

The Assam government has tightened the restrictions in Golaghat district due to the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the area. The stringent curbs will come into effect from today, and will last till Wednesday, according to state government order. Golaghat, along with neighbouring Jorhat, have been identified as districts of concern by the government where Covid-19 norms have been violated.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairman issued an order on Monday, which said that all grocery shops, retail shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, except pharmacy and milk vending points, will remain closed on July 13 and 14 in Golaghat.

The decision was in view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in the district and to stop the spread of the disease, the order added.

Jorhat and Golaghat have been under containment since July 7, along with five other districts of Assam. These two districts reported the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 185 cases detected in Jorhat and 180 in Golaghat, according to the National Health Mission bulletin.

In Jorhat too, only establishments providing essential services like pharmacies, veterinary clinics, milk vending and paper delivery services are allowed to remain open. All other services have been closed.

Jorhat deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Barman said the containment measures have been tightened because people were using the exemptions as excuses and violating Covid-19 protocols.

People who have received confirmation after booking a slot at a vaccination centre will only be allowed to come out, the deputy commissioner said. Warning of stringent action against violation of Covid-19 protocols, Jorhat superintendent of police (SP) Ankur Jain said, "People are coming out for morning and evening walks. All the walks will now end at the police station."

"Many people come out with false documents of being associated with essential services or some fake emergency. When such people are caught, they will be punished as per provisions of law," he added.

He said foot patrol was being conducted by security forces, including CRPF personnel in the morning as well as in the evening hours. People in rural areas tend to come out in greater numbers from 4pm to 7pm, so in those areas foot patrol is undertaken in the evening, he added.

"We have been fighting Covid-19 for one-and-a-half- years now. People are not ignorant of the protocols. It is not correct to ignore the rules," Jain said, urging the people to cooperate in enforcing the guidelines.