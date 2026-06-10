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‘A great one he is’: Trump congratulates Modi on historic milestone; PM responds

Trump posted his congratulatory message on his Truth Social platform shortly before 11 pm on Wednesday night. PM Modi’s reply followed about 30 minutes later.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 05:59 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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US President Donald Trump joined world leaders on Wednesday in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected premier, and the PM responded by saying he looks forward to working with the American leader to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (AFP)

Trump posted his congratulatory message on his Truth Social platform shortly before 11 pm on Wednesday night. PM Modi’s reply followed about 30 minutes later.

“Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is!” Trump said.

“He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Modi replied, “Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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