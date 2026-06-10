‘A great one he is’: Trump congratulates Modi on historic milestone; PM responds

US President Donald Trump joined world leaders on Wednesday in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected premier, and the PM responded by saying he looks forward to working with the American leader to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (AFP)

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Trump posted his congratulatory message on his Truth Social platform shortly before 11 pm on Wednesday night. PM Modi’s reply followed about 30 minutes later.

“Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is!” Trump said.

“He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Modi replied, “Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes.

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{{^usCountry}} “I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders have spoken and exchanged messages on social media on a few occasions this year, including when they jointly announced in February that the two countries were working towards a trade deal to deal with the issue of US tariffs. They spoke on phone most recently in April, when they discussed the West Asia crisis, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and reviewed bilateral cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders have spoken and exchanged messages on social media on a few occasions this year, including when they jointly announced in February that the two countries were working towards a trade deal to deal with the issue of US tariffs. They spoke on phone most recently in April, when they discussed the West Asia crisis, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and reviewed bilateral cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the evening, PM Modi reached out on social media to several other world leaders who had sent him congratulatory messages, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the evening, PM Modi reached out on social media to several other world leaders who had sent him congratulatory messages, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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