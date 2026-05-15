Strong wind, dust storm hit Delhi NCR; IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad as strong winds and a dust storm hit the capital region yet again. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and a dust storm is expected over the NCR region for the next hour. Commuters make their way through a haze-filled road in Noida during a dust storm (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In Noida, strong winds hit the city, a day after a dust storm killed over 100 people across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in parts of Delhi, residents also reported a dust storm in the early hours of Friday.

IMD issues orange alert As of 2:45 AM IST, the orange alert issued by the IMD is currently active for -

North Delhi

North West Delhi

Central Delhi

West Delhi

South West Delhi

New Delhi

South Delhi

South East Delhi

East Delhi

Shahadra

North East Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Ghaziabad Delhi-NCR sees intense weather changes On Wednesday, the weather changed dramatically in the national capital with the IMD recording winds reaching up to 100 km/hr. The strong winds were accompanied by heavy rain and a hailstorm in parts of Delhi.

The weather shift also disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with over 500 flights delayed, 15 diverted and six flights forced to "go around" due to bad weather.

“We had extremely strong winds, touching 98km/hr. There was also a dip in temperature after 8pm across most parts of the city by 10-11 degrees,” an IMD official told HT.

However, the IMD official added over the rest of the week, temperatures across Delhi-NCR are expected to rise.